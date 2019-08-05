Cedar Rapids Police to add armored vehicle to fleet

In eastern Iowa, law enforcement is aware of the risk and danger with an active shooter situation. That's why, in part, the city of Cedar Rapids is looking to get more equipment.

Late this fall, Cedar Rapids Police is expected to get a BearCat. It's an armored rescue vehicle, that could help in mass-casualty situations.

The BearCat will be able to take on gunfire, and hold up to 12 officers inside. It would be used in emergency situations, to help rescue victims.

It'll also allow authorities to administer emergency medical care, faster.

"We need to have a way to get in there, to have everyone in there to help get people out that are wounded. Even to evacuate people that are not wounded out of those situations, and so they wont get wounded," Lt. Charlie Fields said.

Officers worked for a decade to get a vehicle. They say it's needed,

given the number of mass casualty events that happen in the U.S. each year.

The cost is around around a quarter of a million dollars. It's covered by asset forfeiture funds.