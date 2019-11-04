Cedar Rapids Police seeking information on whereabouts of possible shooting witness

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help in locating a potential witness to a fatal shooting at a Cedar Rapids gas station on Wednesday.

A surveillance video image shows a red-colored Dodge vehicle leaving the scene of a shooting at a Kum & Go on 1st Avenue NE in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle as a possible witness to the shooting (Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)

Cedar Rapids Police said that the witness was seen leaving the shooting at a Kum & Go, located at 3131 1st Avenue NE, on Wednesday, October 30. They were headed westbound on 1st Avenue in a red-colored Dodge vehicle soon after the shooting.

Police said Reginald L. Ward, Jr., 27, of Moline, Illinois, died at St. Luke's Hospital at 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, October 31. Ward was shot by an unknown assailant in the parking lot of the convenience store the day before.

Officials have released little information about the suspect in the incident, other than that a silver or gold, possibly four-door, vehicle was apparently also seen leaving the scene westbound on 1st Avenue.

Police officials are encouraging the driver of the witness' vehicle or anyone with information to call them at (319) 286-5491.

Persons with information about the shooting suspect or other matters related to this incident can call police or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. You can continue to trade information with an investigator. Text STOP to opt out at any time.

