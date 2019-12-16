Cedar Rapids Police seeking info on credit card theft suspect

Local law enforcement officials are asking for the public's assistance in acquiring information on a credit card theft suspect.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said that the man pictured above in surveillance photographs from an unnamed local business had allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases. Police believe that he has done so at multiple locations.

The suspect is believed to drive an unmarked white van, pictured above.

Those with information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5756 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. You can continue to trade information with an investigator. Text STOP to opt out at any time. Please reference case #2019-18534.