Police in Cedar Rapids say a driver left the scene after crashing into a utility pole.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 900 block of 19th Street Southeast. Someone called 911 to report the driver hit the pole and then ran away from the crash.

Police were not able to locate the driver, but did interview some witnesses.

Crews from Alliant Energy arrived to repair the damages

No arrests have been made.