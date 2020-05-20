Cedar Rapids Police respond after report of gunshots near Cedar Lake

Police investigated an afternoon report of shots being fired on the northeast side, according to officials.

At around 3:09 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, Cedar Rapids Police were sent to a report of several shots being fired near Cedar Lake Trail, or located near the Sag Wagon & Brew in the 800 block of Shaver Road NE.

Police were able to find shell casings south of the bar near the parking lot for the trail loop.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.