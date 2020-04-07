Cedar Rapids Police respond after people in separate vehicles allegedly shoot at each other

A report of shots being fired on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids leads to police discovering property damage, according to officials.

At around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Cedar Rapids Police officers were sent to the area near the intersection of 30th Street NW and Elaine Drive NW after somebody reported hearing gunshots fired.

A brief investigation led officers to believe that people in separate vehicles were firing at each other. Nobody has been reported injured.

Officers found shell casings and damage to a home in the 2900 block of O Avenue NW.

No arrests have been made or suspects named, but an investigation into the incident is ongoing.