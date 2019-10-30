Cedar Rapids Police release description of vehicle of interest in morning shooting

Law enforcement released a description of a vehicle they would be interested in learning more about after a morning shooting at a gas station on Wednesday.

Cedar Rapids Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at a Kum & Go along 1st Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 (Matt Wilde/KCRG)

Police said that a silver, possible four-door vehicle was seen leaving the Kum & Go at 3132 1st Avenue NE after a man was shot. The vehicle was headed westbound on 1st Avenue.

At around 7:52 a.m., officers received a report of shots being fired at the gas station. They discovered a male in his 20s with serious injuries from a gunshot. Police gave emergency first aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived to take him to a nearby hospital.

Police investigators believe that the man was specifically targeted by the shooter.

The man is still in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon. Specific information on his condition was not available but his injuries were considered life-threatening.

Anybody with information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. You can continue to trade information with an investigator. Text STOP to opt-out at any time.

Investigators continue to conduct an investigation into this shooting.