Cedar Rapids Police looking for two theft suspects

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two theft suspects.

The suspects allegedly stole a credit card on October 30th to purchase jewelry items worth thousands of dollars. The suspects may also have used the stolen credit card in Coralville.

If you know any information, you are asked to contact the police at (319) 286-5336. You can also contact Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip