Cedar Rapids Police investigate Saturday night serious assault

A serious assault happened on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

Cedar Rapids Police said it happened in the 200 block of 10th Avenue Southwest around 10:07 p.m. The walked to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police said they interviewed witnesses and the victim for more details. No arrest has been made but an investigation is ongoing.

Authorities believe the attack was targeted and that the general public is not at further risk.

If you have information about this incident, you can call Cedar Rapids Police or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463).