Cedar Rapids Police investigate report of shots fired on northwest side

Nobody was hurt after a report of shots being fired on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 10:07 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2020, Cedar Rapids Police officers were sent to a report of a disturbance outside near 4530 Ford Avenue NW. The department received multiple calls about the incident, with callers saying shots had been fired.

Police found a vehicle hit by bullets. Nobody was apparently harmed in the incident, according to officials.

Evidence was collected from the scene and eyewitness interviews were conducted by officers.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.