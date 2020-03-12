Cedar Rapids Police find body off of Interstate-380

Cedar Rapids police found a man dead near Interstate-380 Thursday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to a possible vehicle accident around 9:41 a.m. in a wooded area near northbound I-380 and 76th Ave. SW. A property owner in the area saw the vehicle in the wooded area and indicated that someone was inside.

Responders arrived at the scene and determined there was a deceased adult male between the ages of 25-30 inside the car.

The department is currently conducting an investigation.