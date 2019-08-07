Cedar Rapids Police: events like National Night Out are building community relationships

Often times, people don’t get to see first responders until they are having the worst day of their lives.

However, National Night Out is held in communities across the United States as a way to bring community members and those in blue together. That includes Cedar Rapids.

“I saw a flier on Facebook and thought it would be a good place to take the kids,” said Ellena Kambona of Cedar Rapids.

Kambona said she struggled with trusting law enforcement, stories of cops crossing the line scare her.

Tuesday she decided to head to Ellis Park so her kids and she can meet the men and women in blue who patrol their neighborhoods.

”It’s easier to go up to them instead of fearing them constantly,” she said.

Last year the Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to 117 calls for shots fired. That is the highest in the last ten years.

“We need to get people to trust and call us when they learn of incidents that are about to happen or has happened,” said Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman.

Jerman said he does like getting out to events like National Night Out to be the kids but also building relationships.

“I think we do enjoy a very positive relationship with all members of our community,” he said.

Chief Jerman said meeting with residents is working. From this time last year shots fired incidents are down 25%. There have been 40 calls in 2019. Jerman believes that good policing starts with good relationships with people and families like Kambona’s.

“Being here makes things more comfortable,” said Kambona. “It’s not like you are walking around your neighborhood and you get nervous; it’s more like oh I remember them from the event.”

