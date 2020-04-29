Cedar Rapids Police employee tests positive for COVID-19

A person who works at the Cedar Rapids Police Department has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to officials.

The department said on Wednesday, April 29, that an employee between the ages of 41 to 60 had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. They were screened at the start of their shift, but started showing symptoms during their shift. The person told a supervisor and was sent home to contact their healthcare provider.

“We have been diligent to put proper protocols in place to protect our employees as well as protect the public when we are serving the community and responding to calls for service,” Wayne Jerman, police chief, said, in a statement. “The Department has implemented safety procedures that were established in the event that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.”

The department said that no other employees are showing symptoms of the disease. Contact tracing is being conducted to determine who may have had exposure to the person.

Officials said that the department is following guidance from local, state, and federal officials on helping to limit the spread of the virus. Enhanced cleaning procedures, social distancing, hand washing, and the use of face masks is underway in the department.