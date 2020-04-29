Cedar Rapids Police asking for help from neighbors after two shootings on NW side

Police in Cedar Rapids said they're investigating an early morning shooting Wednesday where a 12-year-old girl was shot but did not require medical attention.

The intersection of B Avenue NW and 15th Street NW in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Both streets had instances of shots fired involving juveniles within a one week span, leaving one 12-year-old girl injured April 29, 2020, and a 16-year-old boy killed on April 22, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Police were called to the 1300 block of B Ave. NW around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, located across the street from Roosevelt Middle School. They said the key to completing and solving these investigations is to get support from neighbors and have them come forward with information.

For some of those neighbors, the Northwest side of the city has been their home for decades, including Ned and Gail Barger, who have lived there. However, they say they used to feel safer.

"I don't feel as safe, but I'm not moving," Gail said.

Reports of shots fired, unfortunately, happens frequently.

"Too often," Ned said.

"Any more and it's too often than it should," Gail said.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said he, admittedly, is feeling "frustrated."

"With this morning's incident, a young child was injured, and again last week a 16-year-old was killed as a result of senseless gun violence," Jerman said.

Jerman said the best way to stop future calls, is to make it a community effort.

"I would like to see more members of the community stand up and express their outrage to these individuals that again continue to do these senseless acts," Jerman said.

But, police are not alone in their push for neighbors helping out.

"Reducing community violence is a long-term effort," Rachel Rockwell, with the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, said.

Rockwell works with area nonprofits to combat violence, using the foundation's Creating Safe, Equitable and Thriving Communities Fund. She agreed that to ultimately solve the issue, it will take everyone's help.

"It's not just the responsibility of a few nonprofits and it's not just the role of law enforcement," Rockwell said. "It really does take a community effort."

Jerman said, with community involvement and response, they can help get criminals out of the community.

"If we can get them identified and convicted, we'll have them removed from our streets," Jerman said.

Something that would make neighbors feel safer, but still in shock it is happening in their backyard.

"I think it's just very sad that it's happening to these kids," Gail said. "Because none of them deserve it. Everybody's all born the same way: innocent."

Anyone with information can call Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491 or the Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-Crime (1-800-272-7463).