Cedar Rapids Police: Kum & Go investigation progressing "very good"

The man shot at a Cedar Rapids Kum and Go has died.

Cedar Rapids Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at a Kum & Go along 1st Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 (Matt Wilde/KCRG)

27- year-old Reginald Ward of Moline, Illinois suffered serious gunshot wounds at the Kum & Go at First Avenue and 32nd Street NE Wednesday morning. Police say a silver or gold, possibly 4-door, vehicle left the scene westbound on 1st Avenue. Investigations Captain Brent Long says the entire incident happened at the gas station and says he believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

"There's information coming in, and I need to stress that there are more people that have information on this shooting that we would like to come forward and discuss things with, but we are progressing very good with the case right now," said Brent Long, Criminal Investigations Captain with the Cedar Rapids PD.

Police are looking over surveillance video and witness interview to try and identify a suspect. Investigators also say there is no threat or reason for the public to be worried.

People should reach out to the police department or Linn County Crime stoppers.