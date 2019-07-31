Cedar Rapids Police Department's PCAT unit gets information to stop violence

Getting witnesses to come forward can be challenging for law enforcement agencies across the county according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

But a Special unit, known as the Police Community Action Team (PCAT), is helping to build a bridge between those who live in at-risk neighborhoods and law enforcement. The team is comprised of four officers and a Sergeant.

“The best way to build relationships is with a smile,” Sgt. Douglas Doyle, one of the members of the unit, said.

Sgt. Doyle doesn’t go on calls for help but instead drives through at-risk neighborhoods meeting those who live there.

“We need to do something to start a conversation,” Veronica Johnson said, as she talked Sergeant Doyle.

He talks to as many people as he can in the neighborhoods. Many of which are part of what the police chief calls "hybrid gangs."

“There’s no allegiance to any one gang,” Doyle said. “Oftentimes they are in more than one or two in a week.”

That idea is also what makes getting information difficult for police; it’s hard to follow the structure of the gangs in Cedar Rapids and it can also be dangerous.

“Some of the mentality of these groups is that if I provide information to you then I am not going to be able to retaliate,” Doyle said. “One shooting can turn into 15 or 30.”

Having been in these neighborhoods for the last three years, Doyle said his units have stopped shootings from happening. They know who does and doesn’t hang out in these areas.

“If we find someone who would normally not be in these areas, and we find that there is a gun on them, more than likely we have just stopped a shooting,” Doyle said.

Getting that extra time to stop and talk also gives people a chance to feel more comfortable with Sgt. Doyle. That allows vital information to be passed along to law enforcement to try and help make these communities safer.

“I would like to see the communities stepping up even more so,” Doyle said. “Being more vocal about the issues that they are seeing in the community and standing up against it.”

Doyle’s unit has pulled around 20 guns off the streets since the beginning of the year.