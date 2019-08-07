Cedar Rapids reports cases of speed camera citations issued by mistake

After two years of being offline, the automated traffic cameras along Interstate 380 issued nearly 6,000 citations in the first four days of operation. The city of Cedar Rapids said some of those tickets may have been issued by mistake and more are likely to come.

A citation from the automated traffic camera system in Cedar Rapids that was issued by mistake. (BRIAN TABICK/KCRG)

Before the cameras were turned on, city officials said tickets would only be issued for drivers going more than 66 mph. A social media post shared with KCRG-TV9 showed one driver received a ticket for going 5 mph above the limit. City officials said the man who posted the picture isn't the only driver who received a ticket by mistake.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Doug Wolcott said he received a surprise Saturday when his wife grabbed the mail. “My wife opened up the ticket and goes what did you do? I didn’t know I did anything.”

Police said Wolcott, a North Liberty resident, received one of the nearly 6,000 citations that were issued during the first few days of July. However, in Wolcott's case, he was going 60 mph, that's seven miles below the threshold set by the city of Cedar Rapids.

"I drive through all four cameras on the interstate, I don't know if I'm going to get a ticket out of all of them because I normally set my cruise control for 59 or 60," Wolcott said.

Wolcott was in the process of writing an appeal to the citation when he read a story on KCRG.com about traffic camera data released by the city. Wolcott then shared a picture of his citation on social media and it was shared by hundreds of people. We brought the citation to the attention of city leaders asking for an explanation.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said Wolcott was one of 12 drivers who got tickets but shouldn’t have. Cheif Jerman said all of the data goes to the camera vendor, Gatso, for processing and is then sent to the Cedar Rapids Police Department. An officer then makes a decision to send out a citation.

“When you have the human element mistakes can be made,” said Chief Jerman. "We strive for 100% but if we don’t get 100% we’re going to admit our mistake and take corrective actions."

The social media post was brought to the attention of Cedar Rapids City Council member Ashley Vanorny. She reached out to Wolcott then contacted the police department to resolve the problem.

“We’re going to continue to work on that process and make sure we’re holding up our end of the bargain,” Vanorny said the ticketing process is not perfect and encouraged anyone with concerns to contact officials. “Regardless if someone is here as a commuter or they’re here as a resident, they need to speak up.”

Chief Jerman said the 12 citations will be dismissed.

Wolcott encouraged anyone who receives the citation to look it over and double-check the data. “Definitely double-check . . . If you feel it’s an error contest it.”

Data for the rest of the month of July is still being processed. The city said there could potentially be more tickets issued by mistake and that anyone who receives a ticket they feel was wrongly issued should contact the police department.