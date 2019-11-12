Cedar Rapids Police Chief: removing DACA will make law enforcement harder

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman says if Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, commonly referred to as DACA, is struck down, it will make the job of law enforcement harder.

The entrance to the downtown Cedar Rapids Police station on Jan. 14, 2016 (Chris Earl/KCRG)

The Supreme Court's conservative majority seemed ready Tuesday to allow the Trump administration to abolish protections that permit 660,000 immigrants to work in the U.S., free from the threat of deportation, according to the Associated Press. The court will likely not issue a ruling on the matter until June 2020.

Jerman said he thinks it's important all those who live in his jurisdiction trust the police. He said DACA has improved that trust and taking it away could make some less likely to report crimes.

"The overwhelming majority of DACA recipients are law-abiding, they've gone through background checks, and continue to pursue legal avenues to remain in the country," Jerman said.

Jerman said if DACA is removed his department will have to come up with a plan to keep the trust of those who had DACA status. He is not sure however what that plan would be at this time.