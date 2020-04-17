Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation offers 30-day virtual marathon challenge

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is offering a 30-day virtual marathon challenge: Crush the Curve Marathon.

This challenge is open to all ages and a person's 30 days will start the day that the sign-up. Sign-ups are available until May 30th.

Anyone who participates will log their miles and can choose to walk, run, or job. People can also workout instead, like yoga, weights, or virtual classes. Every 15 minutes workout equals one mile in the log.

Once the participates complete their 26.2 miles, they can submit their log online, and a t-shirt will be mailed to them.

You can register online at https://bit.ly/CrushTheCurve. The fee is $10.