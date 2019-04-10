Cedar Rapids Metro Alliance pushes "fair chance hiring" for ex-felons

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is pushing businesses in Eastern Iowa to give people with criminal backgrounds a second chance.

(Source: Pxhere/MGN Online)

It's part of the "fair chance hiring" initiative to give ex-felons the opportunity of going through the job application process without automatically disqualifying them for their past transgressions.

"It really comes down to society as a whole to eliminate the stigma." said Rob Corbett with the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance.

Ron Corbett said people who've gone to prison and served their sentences deserve opportunities, not more judgment. Corbett said a change in corporate culture can help boost the economy by looking into an untapped market.

"We have a workforce acute shortage in trades, for example. We have a shortage of welders, machinists, mechanics," said Corbett. "These are jobs that take well above the minimum wage."

"We want to give people a fair chance at gainful employment," said Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker.

Linn County has already banned the box it doesn't ask about criminal history on applications or initial interviews. Walker said employers can consider mistakes from the past but should put them into context.

"A lot of times what happens is employers see that, toss the application away. They don't ask the questions of when the criminal infraction took place, the nature of the crime," said Walker. "A lot of times what we see is somebody made a boneheaded mistake in college and are still paying for it 10-15 years later."

Iowa offers a tax credit of 65 percent of wages paid to an ex-felon in the first year of their job, too. The work opportunity tax credit can even decrease federal income liability.

More than 33 states are in support of the ban the box initiative. Walker said he's working to flush out all the companies who are in support in a list by the end of the year, that way people looking for employment know where to turn to.