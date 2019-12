Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids on Thursday will celebrate one year since it opened its LGBTQ youth center.

The center is a safe space set aside for young people who identify as LGBTQ. Leaders say it has been a success since it opened in October of last year.

It provides a place for young people to work on career development and make new friends. They also learn more about others and themselves by spending time.

Tanager is hosting an event Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m.