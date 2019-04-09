Quad Cities River Bandits games against Cedar Rapids Kernels moved due to flooding

The Cedar Rapids Kernels said its three-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits scheduled for April 15 through April 17 at Modern Woodman Park in Davenport is being moved to Cedar Rapids' Veterans Memorial Stadium due to flooding from the Mississippi River.

Courtesy: KWQC

All three games will start at 6:35 p.m. and gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans with tickets for the games in Quad Cities will be admitted free with their tickets.

Bandits will be the home team for all three games.

The games will still be broadcast on 1450 AM / 93.1 FM KMRY radio and online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com, however, games will NOT be available on MiLB.TV.