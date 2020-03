Still in need of hand sanitizer? The Cedar Rapids Kernels announced Thursday that they are selling personal-sized bottles.

Each bottle normally costs $4, but currently, they are selling 2 for $5. Veterans Memorial Stadium is closed for the next four weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but they will be offering curbside pick up.

You can call 319-363-3887 anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to purchase.