Cedar Rapids Kernels delay start of 2020 season

The Cedar Rapids Kernels announced in a statement Thursday afternoon that they will delay the start of their 2020 season.

This comes after a statement from Minor League Baseball earlier on Thursday saying they would delay the 2020 season due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

The Kernels stated, "With direction from Minor League Baseball, the start of the 2020 season will be delayed. The safety of our players, coaches, employees, and fans is of the utmost importance to us. As details become available we will share them on our social media platforms, team website, and email newsletter."

Minor League Baseball stated that they will monitor the situation and developments with Major League Baseball and announce additional information as it is available.

They also stated, "The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak."