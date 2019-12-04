Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School teacher awarded Teacher of the Year

Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School teacher George Anderson is the Iowa Department of Education's Teacher of the Year.

Ryan Wise, Noreen Bush, George Anderson, Gov. Kim Reynolds, and Jason Kline, from left to right, at the Teacher of the Year award ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG).

Anderson is in his 14th year of teaching social studies at Kennedy.

The Iowa Department of Education started its Teacher of the Year award in 1958. Teachers are then educational ambassadors and work with other schools statewide.

Anderson says that there's one thing that keeps him motivated.

“At the end of the day, it's always the kids, in whatever capacity – whether it be high fives in the hallways, coaching on the football field, or teaching in the classroom – it's always the kids,” Anderson said.

Anderson is a marine veteran and assistant football coach. He says as Teacher of the Year, he will focus on retaining and recruiting teachers.