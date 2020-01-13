Cedar Rapids Ice Arena to be renamed ImOn Ice through at least 2024

An indoor sports venue will feature a new name following an agreement between the city and a local telecommunications company, according to officials.

The Cedar Rapids Ice Arena will now be known as ImOn Ice following a naming rights agreement reached between the city of Cedar Rapids and ImOn Communications. The agreement entails new exterior and interior signage, along with a logo at center ice.

“We are thrilled to partner with ImOn Communications, and appreciate their commitment to this important amenity in Cedar Rapids,” Jeff Pomeranz, Cedar Rapids City Manager, said, in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to operate and enhance the ImOn Ice venue, which offers vital entertainment and recreational opportunities that benefit our entire community.”

The deal will have ImOn paying the city $500,000 for the five-year term that runs through 2024. The company then will have an option to extend the deal for five more years for an additional payment of $575,000.

The arena first opened on January 2, 2000. It is owned by the city of Cedar Rapids and managed by VenuWorks.