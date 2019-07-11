Cedar Rapids Ice Arena opens virtual reality arcade

The Cedar Rapids Ice Arena cut the ribbon on a virtual reality arcade on Thursday located in the newly renovated lobby of the arena. Players will be able to purchase blocks of 30 minutes for $15 and pick between 14 popular games. The arcade allows for a single or multi-player game.

Those getting a chance to check it out said it was worth getting a chance to play with others.

“At home you can certainly play over the Internet with a really strong bandwidth, but to play it all locally together and knowing that your parents are teammates are right next door to you is pretty cool,’ said Joseph Williams, US Cellular Center and Amphitheater Booking Manager.

The opening adds to over a million dollars in additions to the arena. Other new features include a build-out concession stand, installation of new decks in the end zones and new seats.

