Cedar Rapids Ice Arena offering free skating on Sunday as part of 20th anniversary

Local residents will have the chance to try ice skating on Sunday as part of an anniversary celebration.

The Cedar Rapids Ice Arena, which is owned by the city and managed by VenuWorks, is having a Free Skate Day on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Interested persons can skate for free during that time period, along with free skate rentals.

Officials are promoting the event as part of the arena's 20th anniversary. The facility opened on January 2, 2000.