Cedar Rapids Ice Arena marking 20th anniversary since first opening

January marks 20 years since the Cedar Raids Ice Arena first opened.

The Ice Arena is owned by the city of Cedar Rapids but keeping it open has come with it a financial cost.

"It's probably one of the few staples that we have here," said Connor Matt of Cedar Rapids.

Matt was ice skating at the Ice Arena when we met him. He says over the past two decades the venue in his view has become so important for the community he thinks it's worth investing taxpayer dollars to help fund it.

"As long as the resources are allocated in the right manner, goes to the right places, it brings the community together in a positive manner, I'm all for it," said Matt.

The City is spending just over $370,000 this fiscal year alone to pay off the arena's budget deficit and to fund capital improvements.

"If we provide a good service to the community the money will go with it," said ice arena general manager, Erik Hudson.

Hudson says he and his team are working hard to expand the services they provide. That means attracting new events like the 2021 USA Curling National Championships which is scheduled to take place at the arena next year.

"We want to do concerts, we want to do virtual reality, we want to do all the fun things that people want to come and see," said Hudson.

Competition may also be on the horizon for the ice arena. A similar facility, the Xtream Arena, will soon be open in Coralville. Hudson says he is not worried about that project, telling TV9 he thinks Cedar Rapids Ice Arena customers are typically from the Cedar Rapids area.

Hudson says the Ice Arena serves around 200,000 customers every year.

In a statement to TV9, Cedar Rapids' Finance Director Casey Drew said he also thinks the Ice Arena is an important amenity for the City because it "helps attract visitors, businesses, and employees to Cedar Rapids."