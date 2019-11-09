Cedar Rapids Ice Arena hosts free hockey practices on Saturday

Kids in the Cedar Rapids area had a chance to try out hockey on Saturday.

It's called "Try Hockey For Free" and took place at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena.

The staff there said the goal is to get more people interested in the sport, to help grow participation in the area.

They add hockey takes lots of teamwork.

"I love hockey cause of the friendships," Hockey Director Austin Timm said. "Some of my best friends I grew up playing hockey with when I was six, seven and eight. I'm still in touch with today."

A similar event will be held in February.

