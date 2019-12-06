Cedar Rapids Go Red for Women raises money to fight heart disease and stroke

On Friday, the American Heart Association held its Go Red for Women event in downtown Cedar Rapids. Over 650 men and women attended the event to raise funds to fight heart disease and stroke, which is the #1 killer of women.

The event was emceed by KCRG-TV9’s Nicole Agee. Presenters included Dr. Richard Kettelkamp and Myrna Smith, who received a valve replacement using the TAVR procedure, a newer procedure.

Kate Minette, the chairman of the event said, "This cause is near and dear to my heart because, after an adult life of heart disease, my maternal grandmother - my personal North Star - died of a massive heart attack at my age."

The event included a silent auction, vendor expo, a live auction, live painting, and cake decorating.