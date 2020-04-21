Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival cancels 2020 events

The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival has announced on Tuesday that the 2020 Freedom Festival has been canceled to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

“It’s difficult to anticipate what the public health horizon will look like in June when the annual Festival events would normally begin," Freedom Festival Executive Director Carissa Johnson said. "After consultation with the Mayor of Cedar Rapids and the Linn County Public Health Department, we are making the conservative decision to cancel all 2020 Freedom Festival produced events.”

The Freedom Festival includes events like the Tribute to Heroes Dinner, Balloon Glow, Parade, dockdogs, Freedom Bike Ride, Pancake Breakfast, & Celebration of Freedom 4th of July Fireworks.

In a news release, staff said they remain hopeful and excited about next year's festival, the 38th Annual Festival returning June 17th through July 4th, 2021.

For more information visit the Freedom Festival's website.