Cedar Rapids Fleet Farm to open Sept. 20

The new Fleet Farm store in Cedar Rapids is expected to open Sept. 20, according to a press release from the company.

It will be located at 4650 Cross Pointe Boulevard, which is near the intersection of Edgewood Road and Highway 100.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 20.

The Cedar Rapids store will be the company's fourth location in Iowa. Construction on the 190,000 square foot store started in December.

The store said it will employ about 200 people.

Another store is scheduled to open in Cedar Falls in November at the intersection of Highway 58 and Highway 20.

Wisconsin-based Fleet Farm offers products and services for active, outdoor, suburban and farm communities. Customers can find fishing, hunting and outdoor products, auto parts, farm and pet supplies, home improvement and household goods, clothing and footwear, toys and food, plus services like gas, car wash and auto repair.