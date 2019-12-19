Cedar Rapids Firefighters deliver gifts to area senior citizens

Cedar Rapids firefighters and Homestead Senior Care want area senior citizens to have a safe and Merry Christmas.

It's part of their annual "Be Santa to a Senior" program. Thursday, firefighters delivered gifts to area households and care facilities. They'll be taking nearly 750 gifts to more than 50 locations this year. The program's goal is to provide a gifts for senior citizens who might not have family in the area or who are having difficult times financially.

"I think I got something last year but I forgot about it. This is nice. Certainly, all things I can use," said Muriel, the recipients of one of the gifts.

"It feels good to give back to the people we take care of every day, and it gives us a good chance to get out in the community, other than responding to someone else's bad day,” said Trevor Levins, with the Fire Department.

The firefighters are also checking and replacing smoke detectors in the homes they're visiting. Local businesses and community members selected the names of senior citizens and bought the gifts.

The deliveries continue through Saturday.

