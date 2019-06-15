Cedar Rapids Fire Dept. celebrates 150 years

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department celebrated a milestone this morning. It celebrated its 150th anniversary by holding an open house at their central fire station.

The department started off as volunteers back in 1869. It became a fully career fire department 25 years later The open house ran from 10:00am-2:00pm. People got to take a tour of the fire department, meet firefighters and mascots, but more importantly learn about fire safety.

“Our primary mission is to hopefully prevent injuries, prevent fires, through our community risk reduction initiative, and when that doesn't happen, obviously we're here to respond to help,” said Fire Chief Greg Smith. “But it's just important to keep education focused and community risk reduction focused on a daily basis."

The fire department turned 150 back in March, but they wanted to wait until the weather warmed up to celebrate.