Cedar Rapids Fire Department puts out warning of recreational fires

As the summer season approaches, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department wants to warn citizens about the danger of recreational fires and the guidelines within the city limits.

According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, they were dispatched to 53 possible reports of illegal recreational fires from March 1st of this year to June 13th. Most of these had to be extinguished and most can be avoided.

Some of the guidelines the fire department included that fires cannot be within 25 feet of any structure, someone needs to supervise the fire constantly, and that people should have a way to put out the fire if needed. This could include a fire extinguisher, buckets, gloves, or garden hoses. The distance from a structure, such as a house or a garage, can be reduced to 15 feet if the fire has protection with a screen and lid.

The following items may not be burned within the Cedar Rapids city limits: leaves, tires, tar, paint, grass, dead animals, contaminated wood, used oil, garbage, rubber products, brush piles or plastic.

The fire department also stated that it is unsafe to have a recreational fire if the winds exceed 15 miles per hour. Also, if a burn ban is put in place for Linn County, then all recreational fires will be banned.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department will hold an open house on June 15th to show how to have a safe and legal recreational fire. That event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.