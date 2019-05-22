Cedar Rapids Farmers' Market starts Saturday

The downtown Cedar Rapids Farmer's Market returns this Saturday.

After this Saturday, they will run every first and third Saturday from June until August.

Nearly 200 vendors will be on hand this year. There will also be a late-September, autumn-focused market.

Farmers' Market brings in more than 100,000 people to downtown and that means a boost to the economy.

"There's a quality of life benefit,” said Jenn Draper with the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. “There's a community development aspect, and then there's also a real true economic impact of a $3.1 million price tag every season that we're really putting back into this community.”

The markets run from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Click here for more information.