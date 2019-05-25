Cedar Rapids Farmers' Market season begins

The downtown Cedar Rapids farmers market began this morning. People got to enjoy live music and visit with nearly 200 vendors.

After Saturday, the market will be every first and third Saturday from June until the end of August. The market averages more than 100,000 people per year. Longtime vendors say it's a good way of getting their product out there.

"It's a good market and we've always had some good relationships with the people at this market,” said Don Norton, the owner of Norton’s Greenhouse based out of Toledo. “We have people actually call us before market to bring over certain things. So we're service oriented, and the people like that, so we keep coming back."

There will also be a special Farmers Market on September 21st geared towards fall products.