Cedar Rapids Family starts a garage band to entertain the neighborhood

With people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kendrick family has been providing entertainment every weekend for the Bowman Woods neighborhood in northeast Cedar Rapids.

"We all have time in our houses so if you have Instruments why not play them. If you’ve always wanted to paint a picture why not do it now. The main reason we’re doing this is because people don’t have a lot to do. We are just trying to get them something positive, something hopeful something to recharge the batteries make life feel normal," said Ralph Kendrick.

The Kendricks have rocked the neighborhood every Saturday for five straight weeks. Families sit together and social distance and enjoy some good ole fashion rock 'n roll.

"Just to get out in the fresh air and meet neighbors and listen to some live music. I never thought it would happen on Carnaby Drive but it’s pretty neat. It’s a lot of fun." said Bowman Woods resident Rob Meyer.

The Kendrick garage band is just like the Partridge Family for those old enough to remember the TV sitcom, with son Zach rocking the drums and daughter Ashley on the keyboard.

"It’s a family thing they give me a heart attack every week. They start practicing the day before but they are fearless." said Kendrick