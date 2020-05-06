Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market to hold drive-thru markets in June

The Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market will be drive-thru markets for its June 6 and June 20 dates, to comply with public health guidelines for farmers markets.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance made the announcement of Wednesday. It also said that attendees will place orders online at cedarrapids.shopwhereilive.com before the market.

Vendors will then have the items ready for pickup between 7:30 a.m. and noon on June 6 and June 20.

Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance says it will continue to evaluate options and make decisions for the remainder of the 2020 market season based on public health guidelines.

Dates for the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market in 2020 are currently scheduled for June 6, June 20, July 4, July 18, August 1, August 15, September 5 and September 19. All markets run from 7:30 a.m. to noon.