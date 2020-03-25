Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market start date delayed over COVID-19

The first weekend for the farmers market in Cedar Rapids will be a little later in the year than usual in the face of the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to event organizers.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance said that the first edition of the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The original start date was scheduled for Saturday, May 23.

“Rescheduling the first market was a difficult decision that was not taken lightly,” Ellie Evans, events planner for the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, said, in a statement. “We know how much the markets mean to this community, our business vendors and our Downtown businesses. We’ll make safe, responsible decisions in conjunction with public health officials and the City of Cedar Rapids. We will continue planning and doing everything in our control to ensure we’re ready for these events.”

The alliance currently still plans to hold eight total markets, on June 6, June 20, July 4, July 18, August 1, August 15, September 5, and September 19.

Officials said that more adjustments could be made to the schedule if public health conditions warrant.

This will be the 15th year of the downtown market. It runs from 7:30 a.m. to Noon on days that it is held.