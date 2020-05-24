Cedar Rapids COVID-19 nurse returns to family after weeks of separation

A Cedar Rapids nurse is looking forward to reuniting with family after working at the COVID unit for weeks. For six weeks, Marlaina Orcutt of Delhi worked as a COVID-19 nurse at Cedar Rapids’ St. Luke’s Hospital.

“I went through a lot of emotions, I was nervous, I thought that was something that I wanted to do, that I kind of needed to do, for some reason I think I thought I should do it,” Orcutt said.

Orcutt said her family was concerned when she was considering volunteering to work the unit, but her goals to learn and grow as a nurse ultimately won.

“Ultimately I decided I was going to do it and we would figure it out as we go,” she said.

Part of working with COVID-positive patients meant distancing from her family. Orcutt usually drives an hour to work from where she lives with her parents and two siblings. She opted to stay closer to work at hotels and keep her loved ones safe.

“I’ve definitely connected with people form work because I feel like it’s safer to be around them because I am around them most of the time,” she said.

Distance from family brought her closer to others, her co-workers who were brought together from different units across the hospital.

“It was very cool to see that because if we did have something happening, it was all hands on deck and everything happened smoothly,” Orcutt said.

She said support from family, but also the community helped make her job a little easier.

“We’ve had so many donations, I’ve rarely had to pack a lunch to go from work,” she said.

Now, as St. Luke’s closes its COVID unit and Orcutt reunites with family, she said she’s a better nurse.

“I feel like it's prepared me for a lot more, I’ve been a neuro and oncology nurse since I graduated and as much as I like that, I want to experience more and I just don’t know what that is this was a good experience for me,” she said.

Orcutt spent her final night in a hotel on Saturday.

