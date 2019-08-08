Cedar Rapids Community School District wants parents to download app to track their child's school bus

The Cedar Rapids Community School District is urging parents to download the Safestop app for this upcoming school year. It allows parents to track the location of their child's school bus.

The district says it can be really helpful in the winter when dealing with bus delays. Parents can track their child's bus to see what time it will arrive. They can also get a notification when the bus is nearby. That can keep kids from having to wait out in the cold.

SafeStop works on both smart phones and computers. For safety reasons, people must have a student ID to create an account. The app links a student with their assigned bus and route.

There's a tracking device inside all district school buses, and they connect with SafeStop. While the software is free for parents to use, it costs the district more than $180,000. District leaders tell TV-9 it's worth it.

“We've got somewhere between 5-6,000 different riders on any given bus route,” said transportation manager Scott Wing. ”For us to immediately connect with parents through this route was very important for us."

Right now the app is not able to track school buses for after school activities. The district is looking into ways to work with parents who don't have computers or smart phones.

They are also looking at other tracking tactics. "Another way to make parents feel more comfortable, and more connected is we're working on a way to connect each student with some sort of an RF ID tag,” said Wing. ”They can scan their tag when they get on the bus, and they can scan their tag when they leave the bus."

TV-9 reached out to other school districts in Eastern Iowa. Both the College Community School District, and the Linn-Mar School District say they are also looking into adding routing software in the future.