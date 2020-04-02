Cedar Rapids Community School District to remain closed until April 30th

The Cedar Rapids Community School District has decided to keep schools closed until April 30th, per Gov. Reynolds' extension to school closures across the state.

This will include all programming, before and after school activities, all athletic and extracurricular practices, and competitions, as well as all weekend events.

“Our teachers and staff are still hard at work to continue to provide academic resources and activities to students,” said Superintendent Noreen Bush. “Our hearts are certainly with our families and students whose lives have been disrupted. We must work together, now more than ever, to protect the health of our community and decrease the spread of the Coronavirus.”

Families can find access to learning programs on the CRCSD website, pick up printed materials at the food distribution sites, and request materials to be mailed weekly to their home if internet access is limited.

CRCSD is currently working on plans if returning to school does become impossible with the COVID-19 outbreak. Bush stated, "So much of this is out of our control and we must plan for a variety of scenarios. We will be thrilled if we are able to return to our buildings prior to the end of the school year, but we must also plan for the possibility that we do not return to our buildings this year."