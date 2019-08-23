Cedar Rapids Community School District to get 19 new school buses

The Cedar Rapids Community School District is looking to get rid of some of its old school buses and replace them with safer, more environmentally friendly ones.

The district will be getting 19 new school buses over the next two years.

A $500,000 grant from the state is paying for the new buses. In order to be eligible for the grant, they had to run off of propane instead of diesel.

District leaders said they have many buses that are more than a decade old. The engines are older and outdated so mechanics have to spend more time working on them. With the newer buses, they will just have to focus on routine upkeep.

Buses running off propane will release fewer toxins in the air.

"Diesel emitting buses and some of our older equipment, the fumes and the emissions that come out of the bus are proven to be more nauseous to humans,” said Scott Wing, transportation manager for the Cedar Rapids Community School District. “Certainly that's a concern for our students. We want to have the cleanest, most safest buses for our students."

They hope to have the first 10 buses by the spring, and the next nine by 2021. District leaders tell me they want to have all of their buses running off propane within the next 15 years.

The newer buses will also have seats with better padding for kids.

It will also have a stop-arm camera and a backup camera.