Cedar Rapids City Council approves return of traffic cameras

Ticketing from traffic cameras in Cedar Rapids will begin again on July 1, after City Council members voted on final approval tonight.

The Cedar Rapids City Council approved the measure that will bring back issuing speeding tickets on the S-curve of Interstate 380, after a 30-day grace period where only warnings will be issued. That period starts on June 1.

Ticketing stopped in 2017 because of court challenges

Police pointed out that crashes increased when they stopped issuing tickets.

Police say they'll use the money from the tickets to at least 10 additional police officers.