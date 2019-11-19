Cedar Rapids Church provides scarves for those seeking food assistance

Visitors to the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Cedar Rapids walked away with a little more than just nourishment on Tuesday.

Scarves knitted by the prayer shawl ministry group from the Westminster Presbyterian Church hang on the railing at the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry for those in need on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

The Westminster Presbyterian Church provided 71 scarves for patrons of the food pantry, leaving them on the railing outside. Attached were notes that read "I'm not lost. Please take me with you if you are cold."

The prayer shawl ministry group at the church met twice a week for several months to knit the scarves.

"It's a good fellowship for us, but we feel like we are helping and giving warm hugs, too" Karol Cooper, a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, said.

The group also knits baby blankets and hats for the Ronald McDonald House and other organizations throughout the year.

The scarves are typically gone from the food pantry by the end of the day when the group provides them.