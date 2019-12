The City of Cedar Rapids will light up its Christmas tree on Saturday.

Crews cut down and brought the Colorado Blue Spruce to Greene Square in downtown on Monday, which was donated by the Sullivan family.

The family says it had been in the front yard of their home since they moved in four years ago. The tree is just too tall for them to decorate, so they decided to donate it.

The lighting is Saturday night in Greene Square at 5:30 p.m.