Robbery at Boost Mobile in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a robbery at the Boost Mobile located at 5448 Blairs Forest Way NE.

Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha police located and stopped the suspect near the 7000 block of Boxwood Lane NE, off Boyson Road.

Officers took the female suspect into custody, but have not released her name.

Officers also said the suspect matched the description of someone who had stolen a vehicle by taking a test drive and then ordering the salesman out of the car before driving away.

The investigation is still ongoing.