Cedar Rapids BBQ Roundup changes name to 'The Roundup'

This year, the Cedar Rapids BBQ Roundup is changing its name to 'The Roundup' and will feature headliners from the '70s and '80s.

This year, the festival will divide the McGrath Amphitheatre into two sections: the BBQ Food Court will be on the north side. Music park will be south of the food court.

Headlines for Thursday evening will feature local up-and-coming bands who will compete in the Battle of the Bands at Hazzard County in Cedar Rapids on April 25.

Friday's headliners include Pure Prairie League and Orleans.

Headliners for Saturday are Surf Zombies, Men without Hats and A Flock of Seagulls.

Admission to the event will range from $3 for admission to the BBQ Food Court only; $10 to the BBQ Food Court and Music Park (GA Lawn seating); and $40 for a VIP ticket which includes admission to the BBQ Food Court, Music Park with VIP reserved seating and private bar. Lunch admission Thursday & Friday will be free.

The event runs from June 25 to June 27. Tickets go on sale April 3 at 10 a.m.